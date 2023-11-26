Bedford Park police officer shot during struggle with robbery suspects, officials say

A police officer in suburban Bedford Park has been hospitalized after they were shot multiple times Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident unfolded in the 6700 block of South Archer Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a call of a crash at the scene and found an unoccupied vehicle near a roadway. That vehicle had suffered heavy damage, and according to police had been reported stolen in a Chicago carjacking.

A short time later, two individuals believed to be connected to the stolen vehicle were spotted at a nearby gas station attempting to get into another vehicle. Officers attempted to stop them, and one of the suspects began to struggle against the officers.

During that struggle, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking a police officer several times.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and multiple guns were recovered from the scene, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing, and no further information was made available.