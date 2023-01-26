Bears Sign Free Agent DB Greg Stroman to Reserve/Future Contract

Bears sign DB Greg Stroman to reserve/future contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added more depth to their defensive backs room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Greg Stroman Jr. to a future/reserve deal.

Stroman spent a good portion of the 2022 season with the Bears. He signed a one-year deal with the team heading into the year, but was cut when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus trimmed down to their 53-man roster after Training Camp. He was signed back onto the practice squad in December, and was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 17 and 18. Stroman played exclusively on special teams in Week 17, but played 70 of 71 snaps on defense in Week 18. Stroman made the most of the opportunity and finished that final game of the season with eight tackles and an interception.

The Washington Commanders used a seventh-round draft pick to select Stroman in 2018. He played in 20 games over three seasons in Washington, drawing three starts. Stroman spent 2021 on the Bills and Rams practice squads.

With Stroman in the fold, the Bears secondary includes Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Jaylon Jones, Elijah Hicks, Harrison Hand, Michael Ojemudia, Adrian Colbert, A.J. Thomas and Stroman.

