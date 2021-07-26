Bears Officially Trade Anthony Miller to Texans

The Chicago Bears have officially parted ways with wide receiver Anthony Miller, trading him to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 draft pick.

The trade was first reported over the weekend, and was made official by the Bears Monday. The Bears will send Miller and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Miller, a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft, played in all 16 games for the team last season, with 49 catches for 485 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He wraps up his career in Chicago with 11 total touchdowns, seven of which came in his rookie season. He had 134 catches for 1,564 yards in 47 games with Chicago.

Miller’s last on-field act as a member of the Bears was getting ejected from the team’s Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. Miller threw a punch at Saints safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, drawing the ire of the team’s coaching staff, who had warned players to be wary of Gardner-Johnson trying to egg them into penalties during the game.

The team had reportedly been trying to trade Miller throughout the offseason, and now will move forward without him, as Darnell Mooney will likely pick up extra work and targets in the coming year.