Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote

Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award.

AP NFL MVP voting breakdown:

10 points for 1; 5 points for 2; 3 for 3; 2 for 4; 1 for 5.

First-place votes:

1. Patrick Mahomes - 48

2. Jalen Hurts - 1

3. Josh Allen - 1 pic.twitter.com/agBtDW2XGr — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 10, 2023

Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.

15 different players got a vote, which puts him in a small group which is notable as well. And he was in an eight-way tie for ninth place in MVP voting.

But he was tied with quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa with a single fifth-place vote. Trevor Lawrence got a fourth- and fifth-place vote.

It's just the latest in a list of people getting on Fields' bandwagon and a sign that the Bears' long search for a franchise quarterback might have finally ended.

Even Chris Simms, who was originally skeptical of Fields, has come around.

"You have a Greek God at quarterback in Justin Fields and a guy who is something special and I would not trade that,” Simms told NBC Sports Chicago.

