Bears' David Montgomery Responds to Contract Talk Rumors

David Montgomery responds to contract rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?

Amid all the talk have been discussions about how much money Montgomery might ask for in negotiations with Ryan Poles. On Thursday, however, Montgomery told fans to ignore the chatter.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The shit people pull out of there ass, next time you talk to “ David Montgomery” let me know 😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/1p1aWdCOsm — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 26, 2023

By all accounts, the Bears want to re-sign David Montgomery and Montgomery wants to re-sign with the Bears. But that was the story with Roquan Smith last season, and the two sides were never able to find common ground. If the same happens with Montgomery, the team will have to look elsewhere to fill out their running back room, since Herbert and Trestan Ebner are the only other RBs under contract for 2023.

Montgomery proved to be the Bears best pass blocker and pass catcher among all their running backs in 2022. In addition, he was the go-to guy in short yardage situations, or in the low red zone.

Over his four years with the Bears, Montgomery has run for 3,609 yards on 915 carries and scored 26 rushing touchdowns. He’s got 155 catches for 1,240 receiving yards and four touchdowns, too.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.