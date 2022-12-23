Soldier Field

Bears vs. Bills Tickets as Low as $6 for Saturday's Frigid Game

By Ryan Taylor

If you haven't had the chance to visit Soldier Field to attend a Bears game, Saturday's contest against the Bills provides the easiest chance to do so. 

According to Kate Chappell, a reporter for NBC Chicago, on her Instagram story, tickets on Ticketmaster for the game are selling for as low as $6. An additional search proves tickets as low as $10. 

High temperatures for the game in Chicago on Saturday are projected to remain in the teens. The Bears sent out a statement to fans for those who are preparing to cheer on the team. 

“Winter storms can bring unpredictable factors that impact Chicago Bears’ home games and create unique challenges for fans to experience a game at Soldier Field,” the team said in a statement.

“Inclement weather is forecasted across northern Illinois starting Thursday. With extreme temperatures and dangerous wind predictions, there are ways that fans can stay safe and show up for the players as they take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday, December 24th.”

The team will have hot beverages around the stadium along with stations for fans to warm up. There are other permissions, as well as restrictions, created in place for fans this coming Saturday. 

