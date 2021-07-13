BBB Warns of Fake Dating Sites to Obtain Personal Information

Individuals looking for romantic connections have more to look out for these days than just a potentially fake profile.

The Better Business Bureau warned Tuesday of elevated online dating scams involving an illegitimate dating site with membership fees and fake dating profiles.

Some users may lack photos or other basic information, the BBB warned. The site could also have profiles that randomly vanish.

“It turns out that these other daters aren’t real! The site is filled with phony profiles make you think that the site has many members. Once you figure out the hoax, you try to cancel your membership. But the site just keeps billing you,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

In some instances, users were asked to pay the fake users on the site in order to contact them. One person reported having to buy “coins” to chat with other members, the BBB said.

“I was bombarded with messages from nearly 200 different users in only a few days and without even fully filling out a personal profile,” she told BBB Scam Tracker. “I paid for coins three times and double charged each time. This site hires operators to steal photos, assume fake identities, and then bombards users with messages to entice them into buying coins to conversate by lying and leading people on.”

How to spot fake dating sites, according to the BBB: