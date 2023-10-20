As video social media platform TikTok rolls out its new "TikTok Shop" e-commerce feature, experts are warning consumers to beware of potential scams.

"TikTok Shop is a completely personalized and fully integrated commerce solution, where sellers authentically connect with creators and communities to drive meaningful shopping experiences," the platform says, of its e-commerce platform. According to the Better Business Bureau, an estimated 55% of TikTok users have bought something after seeing it on the app.

However, the new shop isn't without risks, BBB President and CEO Steve Bernas warned.

“Consumers should vigilantly follow online shopping safety tips when using TikTok Shop," Bernas said in a press release. "With any new service comes the potential for scams, especially with online shopping, where it could be difficult to verify a seller’s identity or vet their background.”

The release goes on to say that TikTok vets its sellers and removes products that violate the platform's Terms of Service. However, "scammers can sometimes slip through the cracks," Bernas said, by selling faulty, fake or even non-existent products.

The BBB offered the following tips for TikTik users:

Research the seller before you buy, and check the seller's website. Just because you see a product on TikTok doesn’t mean it’s legit or that the seller is trustworthy. Here are the BBB's red flags of a scam website.

Just because you see a product on TikTok doesn’t mean it’s legit or that the seller is trustworthy. Here are the BBB's red flags of a scam website. Read comments and reviews. User comments and reviews are a great way to get a pulse check on new sellers. Check for any negative experiences. You can also use TikTok’s search bar to see if previous customers have uploaded videos of their purchased products.

User comments and reviews are a great way to get a pulse check on new sellers. Check for any negative experiences. You can also use TikTok’s search bar to see if previous customers have uploaded videos of their purchased products. Know the return policy. TikTok Shop’s return policy states that customers have 30 calendar days after a package is delivered to request a return or refund.

TikTok Shop’s return policy states that customers have 30 calendar days after a package is delivered to request a return or refund. Check if sellers are verified. It might be a scam if someone sells brand-name items at outrageously low prices. Check brand accounts to ensure they have a blue check mark symbol – this means TikTok has verified that the account owner is who they say they are. Remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

It might be a scam if someone sells brand-name items at outrageously low prices. Check brand accounts to ensure they have a blue check mark symbol – this means TikTok has verified that the account owner is who they say they are. Remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Think before you buy. It’s great that the TikTok shop is so convenient, but if you rush to buy something cool from a video, you might not stop to notice red flags. Pause before you buy and follow the above tips to ensure the seller and product are legitimate.

It’s great that the TikTok shop is so convenient, but if you rush to buy something cool from a video, you might not stop to notice red flags. Pause before you buy and follow the above tips to ensure the seller and product are legitimate. Shop with a credit card. This makes it easier to dispute a transaction if something goes wrong.

If you encounter a scam, even if you don’t lose money, report it to the BBB Scamtracker to help alert others and protect your community.