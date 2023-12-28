Barnes & Noble announces Naperville store will soon close after 25 years

A staple in downtown Naperville for more than two decades will soon be closing its doors.

Barnes & Noble announced on social media this week that it will be leaving its Naperville storefront and moving to a new location.

"The new location offers us a huge opportunity to feature our highly lauded new store design," the post read. "Our shelves will be stocked with all the bestsellers and hidden gems you know and love - our world-class book selection, the best toys and games, expansive vinyl collection, and more. We can't wait for you to see our unique new design features and updated B&N Cafe."

The Naperville location will close on Jan. 21. The new location is expected to open at the Prairie Market Shopping Center in Oswego in spring of 2024.

"It has truly been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Naperville for the last 25 years," the post read. "While we're saddened to vacate our current home, we are so excited to stay nearby and in a beautiful new bookstore."