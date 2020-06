A robbery was reported at a PNC Bank Friday evening in Chicago's Loop, police confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 5 p.m. at the PNC Centre at 1 North Franklin Street. The Chicago Police Department SWAT team was notified and responded to the scene, officials confirmed.

One witness told NBC 5 he saw several Chicago police vehicles pull up to the scene, and officers ran to the bank with long guns.

Additional details weren't immediately available.