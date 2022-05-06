bank of america chicago half marathon

Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon Unveils Race Shirt

Registration for the June 5 event will run

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com

With under a month left until the Bank of American Chicago Half Marathon, race preparations are pacing up as June 5 inches closer.

Race organizers recently released a glimpse of the the post-race drip all runners will earn, which includes a Nike shirt.

The black shirt ties in Chicago themes and dons the designs of local artist Lefty Out There, who has art installations throughout the city.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Along with the shirt, racers will receive a medal that Lefty Out There also conceptualized.

The matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents that can be found on the shirt, too.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers in early April. The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.

The entry fee for the summer event is currently $95, but will increase to $115 at midnight May 9.

Local

Indianapolis 52 mins ago

World's Largest Bounce House Comes to Chicago This Summer, Indiana This Month

Hoffman Estates 59 mins ago

Suspect Sought in Hoffman Estates Armed Carjacking

To register for one of the 8,000 spots in the race, click here. More information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago half marathonChicago MarathonBank of America Chicagobank of america chicago marathonBank of America
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us