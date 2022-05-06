Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon Unveils Race Shirt

With under a month left until the Bank of American Chicago Half Marathon, race preparations are pacing up as June 5 inches closer.

Race organizers recently released a glimpse of the the post-race drip all runners will earn, which includes a Nike shirt.

The black shirt ties in Chicago themes and dons the designs of local artist Lefty Out There, who has art installations throughout the city.

Along with the shirt, racers will receive a medal that Lefty Out There also conceptualized.

The matte black medal is scored with silver text and drapes from a patterned band with red, blue, silver and black accents that can be found on the shirt, too.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers in early April. The scene largely encompasses the West Side of the city. To view the full route, click here.

The entry fee for the summer event is currently $95, but will increase to $115 at midnight May 9.

To register for one of the 8,000 spots in the race, click here. More information can be found here.