Baby girl found abandoned in Chicago's West Town neighborhood

A baby girl was found by Chicago police officers in the city's West Town neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police said the baby was located in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street at approximately 3:48 p.m. and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital by responding officers.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the baby is about one year old.
There is currently no further information.
