west town

Baby girl found abandoned in Chicago's West Town neighborhood

By NBC Chicago Staff

A baby girl was found by Chicago police officers in the city's West Town neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said the baby was located in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street at approximately 3:48 p.m. and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital by responding officers.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the baby is about one year old.

There is currently no further information.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

west town
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us