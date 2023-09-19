Authorities are looking into a video purportedly of missing former NFL player Sergio Brown, who police have been searching for following his mother's death over the weekend.

The bizarre footage shows a man who looks like Brown calling the news surrounding his mother's death "fake news," among other things, as tropical music plays in the background. In the footage, the man said he thought his mom was on vacation.

The unverified video lasts 51 seconds in total and was posted to social media.

Maywood police said they are "aware" of the video and looking into its authenticity. Brown remains a missing person, authorities said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Currently this is an active investigation, and the department is unable to share any further details at this time. We appreciate your patience while our agency continues to investigate the matter," their statement read.

Authorities have been searching for Brown for days after his 73-year-old mother's body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Relatives told officers Saturday in Maywood that they could not find Sergio Brown, 35, or Myrtle Brown, police said.

Officers found Myrtle Brown's body, and a medical examiner determined Sunday that she had been injured during an assault.

Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Maywood is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago.