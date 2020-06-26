Authorities Announce Charges in ‘Significant Gang Investigation' in Chicago

Note: Authorities are set to make an announcement on the charges at 10:30 a.m. Watch live in the player above.

Chicago, state and federal authorities are set to announce charges Friday in a "significant gang investigation."

The announcement is slated for 10:30 a.m. CT and will include U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr., Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and officers from the ATF, DEA, IRS and more.

According to authorities, 24 people are facing federal charges after an investigation into two street gangs "responsible for firearms offenses, narcotics trafficking and violence on the West Side of Chicago."

Dubbed "Operation Full Circle," the investigation targeted the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords and the Black P-Stone Nation street gangs.

Officials said 34 firearms were seized along with with heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $1.3 million in cash and jewelry "allegedly purchased with narcotics trafficking proceeds."

The charges range from firearms to narcotics to money laundering to murder-for-hire.