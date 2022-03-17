Aurora Police Seek Man Missing From Mercy Medical Center

Police in Aurora are looking for a 28-year-old man who was last seen Thursday evening at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center, according to authorities.

Saul Valdez, who is considered an endangered missing person, was last seen at around 5 p.m. at the hospital, the Aurora Police Department said in a Facebook post. At the time, he was wearing green scrubs and a hospital bracelet, according to authorities.

Valdez is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police say anyone who spots Valdez should not approach him.

People are advised to call 911 if they see him or are aware of his whereabouts.