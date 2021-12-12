Aurora Offers Snow Shoveling Program for Seniors and Residents With Disabilities

Starting Monday, Aurora senior citizens and residents with disabilities can apply for the city's free snow shoveling program.

As part of Operation Senior Shovel, volunteers commit to shoveling driveways, walkways and sidewalks after each time it snows 2 or more inches, according to a news release from city officials.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities or those applying for a person in those categories can fill out an application online here or call 630-256-3015.

The application will be available online at 9 a.m. Monday. Those approved for the program will be notified by Friday, Dec. 17.

People hoping to volunteer for the program can sign-up here.