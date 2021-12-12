Aurora

Aurora Offers Snow Shoveling Program for Seniors and Residents With Disabilities

Shutterstock

Starting Monday, Aurora senior citizens and residents with disabilities can apply for the city's free snow shoveling program.

As part of Operation Senior Shovel, volunteers commit to shoveling driveways, walkways and sidewalks after each time it snows 2 or more inches, according to a news release from city officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities or those applying for a person in those categories can fill out an application online here or call 630-256-3015.

The application will be available online at 9 a.m. Monday. Those approved for the program will be notified by Friday, Dec. 17.

Local

Jakeem Grant 3 mins ago

Bears vs. Packers: Interesting Facts and New Records From Sunday's Showdown

Aaron Rodgers 43 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers Owns Bears Again as Packers Score Victory at Lambeau

People hoping to volunteer for the program can sign-up here.

This article tagged under:

Auroraaurora snow shovelingaurora snow shoveling program
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us