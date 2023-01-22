Chicago Police

At Least One Dozen Vehicles Stolen From South Loop Parking Garages in Last Week: Police

More than one dozen vehicles have been stolen from parking garages in Chicago’s South Loop within the last week, according to a new alert issued by police.

Authorities say that at least 15 vehicles have been stolen since late December in a four-block stretch of South Wells Street.

In the majority of the incidents, at least one suspect has broken into locked vehicles by shattering a window, then they have started the vehicles and driven away. From the scene.

Most of the incidents have taken place in the 800 block of South Wells, just to the south of Polk Street, but other crimes have been reported to the north of that area, police said.

No suspect description was made available.

The thefts have been reported:

-800 block of South Wells, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Dec. 23 at midnight

-500 block of South Wells, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 17 at 1 a.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

-900 block of South Wells, Jan. 18 at 9:28 a.m.

-900 block of South Wells, Jan. 18 at 9:29 a.m.

-800 block of South Wells, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

-900 block of South Wells, Jan. 19 at 8:40 a.m.

-500 block of South Wells, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

-600 block of South Wells, Jan. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Authorities recommend that motorists park their vehicles in well-lit areas, and to be aware of their surroundings when parking and securing the vehicle.

Victims are advised to call 911 immediately if their vehicle is stolen, and to have a copy of their license plate and their vehicle identification numbers when reporting a theft.

