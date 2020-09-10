At Least 7 Injured in NW Indiana House Explosion

At least seven people were taken to hospitals after an explosion erupted at a home in the Northwest Indiana town of Porter Thursday afternoon, fire officials confirmed.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the home in the 400 block of North 1st Street where they found heavy fire in the rear of the structure and heavy damage, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.

A 3-year-old child and woman were trapped in the fire and rescued by bystanders and law enforcement. The 3-year-old was transported to a children's hospital in unknown condition.

As of 7:45 p.m., fire crews were working to shut off gas to the residence.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and several local fire departments are assisting the Porter Fire Department on scene.

