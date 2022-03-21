Batavia

At Least 4 Vehicles Involved in Serious Crash in Batavia; Portion of Kirk Road Closed

Video from Sky 5 showed at least four vehicles that appeared to have been damaged,

A portion Kirk Road in suburban Batavia was shut down to traffic Monday afternoon as police worked on the scene of a serious collision involving at least four vehicles, video from the scene showed.

According to a tweet from the Batavia Police Department, the northbound lanes of Kirk Road were closed between East Wilson Street and Butterfield Road as of approximately 2:25 p.m.

Video from Sky 5 showed at least four vehicles that appeared to have been damaged, including a car that had been flipped over on its roof.

The Kane County Coroner's Office told NBC 5 it had been called to the scene, but didn't immediately confirm if any deaths were reported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the closure remained in effect and authorities continued to investigate.

Police had yet to release additional information about the crash Monday afternoon, including the severity of victims' injuries and if a cause had been determined.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

