At Least 4 Injured in Flossmoor Shooting, Police Say

Police in suburban Flossmoor say that at least four people were shot just after midnight Sunday in what authorities believe was an isolated incident.

According to authorities, officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Ballantrae Way just after midnight for reports of a disturbance and shots fired.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered four gunshot victims at the residence. Officers and paramedics provided first aid, and the four victims were transported to local hospitals.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the individuals.

Officials believe that the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident, and that no threat to the public exists at this time.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are asking residents to provide any information to the department at 708-957-4500.