At Least 3 Dead, 7 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least three people have been killed and seven others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the weekend's first fatal incident, a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata around 6:16 p.m. Friday near the 2300 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

Police said the man ran westbound on 71st Street when an individual from the car fired multiple shots, striking the man in the chest and head. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

According to police, the car collided with a guard rail after the shooting. No offenders are in custody.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hours later, around 8:21 p.m. Friday, police said they found a 45-year-old man near the 600 block of East 60th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The latest fatal shooting took place early Saturday in the South Loop, where one man was killed and another was injured.

Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The other man, whose age was unknown, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back and face.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Saturday

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm and back at approximately 4:57 a.m. near the 3300 block of West Augusta Boulevard. The man was heading eastbound inside a vehicle when an unidentified offender exited a dark-colored SUV and fired shots at him, according to officials. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

At about 1:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while traveling inside a moving vehicle near 3400 block of West Madison Street, according to police. The woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police said the shots came from a different vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm at about 1:07 a.m. while driving near the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. According to police, the shots were reportedly fired from another vehicle.

At approximately 12:07 a.m., someone in a black sedan opened fire, hitting two individuals who were standing on a sidewalk near the 2000 block of East 67th Street, police said. Two men, 24-years-old and 25-years-old, were struck in the leg, according to police. Both were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday