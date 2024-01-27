At least 20 residents displaced after Chatham apartment fire, officials say

A fire has been extinguished at an apartment building on Chicago’s South Side, but not before displacing at least 20 residents, officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the blaze broke out in a building in the 8000 block of South Champlain at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 3 p.m.

The fire broke out on the third floor in the rear of the building, impacting at least four units within the structure, officials said.

While no injuries were reported, at least 20 people have been displaced by the fire according to the department.

No further information was available.