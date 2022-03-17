At Least 4 Shot, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, in West Garfield Park: Officials

At least four people were injured Thursday night, including an 11-year-old boy, in a shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to officials, the group was standing in the street at Montrose and Kostner Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and fired shots.

Police said an 11-year-old shot was in the thigh and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm, while a 33-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were shot in the back.

All four people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody as of Friday night and area detectives were investigating.

Check back for more on this developing story.