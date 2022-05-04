As Chicago Carjackings, Violent Crime Continues, More Police Expected to Be Deployed Downtown Wednesday

As carjackings and violent crime in Chicago continue, police are expected to deploy more resources and officers downtown Wednesday to help stop the surge.

“The West Side violence is as important as the South Side violence as the downtown violence. It’s all important to us,” Brown said.

The deployment comes as a 19-year-old carjacking suspect, who led police on a chase that prompted a Northwestern University lockdown, is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Trimane Kimbrough, 19, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to real property and leaving the scene, Chicago police said.

According to a police report, Kimbrough on Monday around 1 p.m. walked up to the driver a Red Mazda parked at the 2000 block of West Arthur Ave. in West Rogers Park and pointed a gun at his head.

“Get out or I’ll shoot you,” the gunman said, according to a police report.

The driver got out and watched as the carjacker sped off followed by a gray or silver Honda, police said. Minutes later, the Mazda was being pursued down Lake Shore Drive.

The driver then allegedly abandoned the car, and fled on foot onto Northwestern University's medical campus in Chicago where a lockdown was imposed. The suspect was cornered and captured in the basement of the Ward Building at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, at 303 E. Chicago Ave.

The incident is the latest in string of carjackings and violent crime across the city.

Sunday, two 'unintended targets' were shot in an alley in the Loop in Chicago's Theater District. Early Tuesday, four people were shot in the Loop, one while crossing the street.

Last weekend, a teen was shot and killed in a Gold Coast apartment building. And earlier this month, a man was shot during an attempted robbery while inside his hotel room in River North.

Last month, the Cook County Sheriff's office said the River North neighborhood will soon see a new Sheriff's Office command post, and an increased presence of Sheriff's Police in the area.

So far this year in the Loop, carjackings have more than doubled, while robberies are up 177%. Aggravated assaults are up an estimated 433% compared to 2021, according to data obtained by NBC 5.