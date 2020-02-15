Artists Wanted to Update 18th Street Pink Line Murals

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26

The CTA, along with 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, is now taking applications from artists interested in updating the 18th Street Pink Line murals in Pilsen.

The move comes two months after the CTA came under fire for whitewashing portions of murals inside the station.

Their goal now is "to create an art installation for the station while involving community youth."

The CTA plans to select one or two artists to see the project through. The winners will be paid a total of $80,000.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26. You can apply here.