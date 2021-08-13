‘Art of Banksy' to Make Debut in Chicago This Weekend

The “Art of Banksy” exhibit will open on Saturday in the Near North neighborhood with over 80 original works made by elusive artist, Banksy.

The exhibition, which will be located on the fourth floor of 369 N. State St., will open with music, black walls, spotlights, hanging fixtures and storytelling, organizers said.

The artist's most recognizable works will be showcased, according to organizers, including “Flower Thrower,” "Rude Copper” and “Girl with Balloon" through Oct. 31.

“Art of Banksy" is the world’s largest exhibit for the artist ever assembled, organizers said. The artwork is valued at $35 million, ranging from prints, limited-edition pieces, canvasses and sculptures, among other works.

Tickets can be purchased at banksyexhibit.com starting at $39.99 and $29.99 for children 16 and under, with timed or flexible VIP ticket options.

Banksy’s identity remains a mystery in the art world.

His work has been showcased around the world including in cities like Melbourne, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Auckland and Toronto.