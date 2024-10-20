Arson suspect arrested after fire at suburban Target damages $1.5M in items

A Nevada man was charged with arson in connection with a fire at a suburban Rosemont Target store that damaged at least $1.5 million in merchandise, authorities said.

Denny Ellis, 56, of Nevada, was charged with aggravated arson - a Class X felony - for Thursday's fire at Target, 7000 Mannheim Rd., police stated.

First responders were called at around noon that day and located a fire near the store's diaper aisle, Rosemont police said in a news release. Multiple sprinkler heads activated, and employees attempted to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived, according to authorities.

All shoppers and employees exited the building in time, and no injuries were reported.

According to police, smoke damage "extended beyond the area of the fire and included most of the store." Estimates indicate a merchandise loss of at least $1.5 million, officials said.

Following the fire, investigators quickly identified a suspect and located his vehicle in suburban Elk Grove Village through the use of license plate readers. Ellis was arrested and lodged at the Cook County Jail.

Additional information regarding the fire, including a potential cause, hasn't been released.