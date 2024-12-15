3-year-old struck by gunfire inside residence after armed robbery suspect fires shots in air in Near West Side

A 3-year-old boy was struck by gunfire inside an apartment in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood after an armed robbery suspect fired shots in the air nearby, according to police.

Police said at approximately 4:50 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when an unknown gunman approached on foot and demanded the man's property.

The gunman then fired shots into the air, striking a 3-year-old boy who was inside a nearby apartment, according to officials.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to his left ear and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The 20-year-old man was uninjured in the incident, and no one is in custody as the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

There was no further information available.