Arrest Warrant Issued for Teen Sought After Shooting at Western Illinois University Dorm

Police are searching for a gunman who is believed to have shot a Western Illinois University student inside a residence hall during what the school says was a "roommate dispute."

According to WIU, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday inside Thompson Hall at the school's Macomb campus.

The school's public safety department was responding to the scene when they say a fire alarm was pulled at the building and the residence hall was evacuated.

Early Wednesday morning, the school released an update saying a male student was shot "by a person known to him, who then fled the scene."

"The incident was related to a roommate dispute, and police believe this is an isolated incident," the school said in its alert, adding that a search for the suspect was underway.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as 18-year-old freshman Kavion Poplous, who authorities said "is considered armed and dangerous." An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, police said.

Western Illinois University

Information on the student shot, including his condition, was not immediately released, but authorities said during a press conference Wednesday morning the student underwent surgery.

All scheduled classes at the university, including remote learning courses, were canceled Wednesday following the shooting and both the university's Macomb and Quad Cities campuses were closed.

Authorities asked that anyone with information on the shooting of Poplous' whereabouts call 911 or contact Macomb Area Crimestoppers (800) 222-TIPS or (309) 836-2222 or https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=686# .