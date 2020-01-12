Armed Robbers Target Red Line Riders In Chatham

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies this month near the 79th Street Red Line station in Chatham on the South Side.

In each case, one or more men have approached riders, hit them and robbed them at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery occurred about 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of South State Street, police said. Two others happened at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 8 and 1:30 a.m. Jan. 10 on the platform at the station, 15 W. 79th.

The suspects were described as one or more men between 22 and 29 years old, police said. They stood 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, weighed 140 to 160 pounds and had “several facial tattoos.”

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.