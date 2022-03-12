Armed Robberies Reported on Chicago's NW Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, someone was approached by an armed male who demanded their property and fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 6 p.m. March 11 in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, and about 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Tripp Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.