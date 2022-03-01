Armed Carjackers Get Into Vehicle at Gas Station, Force Driver to Drive Away: Police

One person was shot and another injured during a carjacking on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 5700 block of South Moody, in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

According to police, a 21-year-old and a 38-year-old man were at a gas station when two other men got into the back seat of their vehicle with handguns and told the driver to drive away.

A short distance later, police said the 38-year-old man jumped out of the vehicle and was struck by another car, "causing him to fall." At that same time, the 21-year-old driver was shot in the right upper knee.

The gunmen then go out from the back seat and stole the waiting vehicle.

Both the 21-year-old and the 38-year-old were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning but authorities said an investigation was ongoing.