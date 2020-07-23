Arlington Racecourse

Arlington Racecourse Resumes Live Racing Thursday Without Spectators

The racecourse is providing full refunds on all previously purchased tickets and group events

By Becca Wood

Arlington International Racecourse resumed live horse racing Thursday, but without spectators until further notice.

Arlington announced races will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only with 2:00 p.m. post times until September 30.

Though the racetrack is not welcoming spectators for the time being, Arlington said the policy is subject to change as state officials release guidelines for further reopening.

Due to unexpected outcomes from the coronavirus, Arlington said they will give full refunds to all those who previously booked tickets and group outings at the racetrack.

Off track betting opened for socially distant wagering at the Trackside Arlington, Hodgkins, Hoffman Estates and Villa Park locations.

The Kentucky Derby will be held September 5 and races will continue at Arlington until September 26.

This article tagged under:

Arlington RacecoursecoronavirusKentucky Derbyhorse racingArlington Racetrack
