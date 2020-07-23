Arlington Racecourse Resumes Live Racing Thursday Without Spectators

Arlington International Racecourse resumed live horse racing Thursday, but without spectators until further notice.

Arlington announced races will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only with 2:00 p.m. post times until September 30.

Though the racetrack is not welcoming spectators for the time being, Arlington said the policy is subject to change as state officials release guidelines for further reopening.

Live racing returns to Arlington today! Main Track (Synthetic): Fast. Turf Course: Firm (Lane 1 Races 1,3,5; Lane 5 Races 6,2). pic.twitter.com/hSkqIscAxG — Arlington International Racecourse (@ArlingtonRacing) July 23, 2020

Due to unexpected outcomes from the coronavirus, Arlington said they will give full refunds to all those who previously booked tickets and group outings at the racetrack.

Off track betting opened for socially distant wagering at the Trackside Arlington, Hodgkins, Hoffman Estates and Villa Park locations.

The Kentucky Derby will be held September 5 and races will continue at Arlington until September 26.