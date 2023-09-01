Illinois

Appointments now required at several Illinois driver facilities. Here's how to make one

Appointments will now be required for many tasks completed at dozens of driver facilities in Illinois as the Secretary of State's office looks to shorten lines and wait times

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

Need to renew your driver's license? You may need an appointment now for that in Illinois.

Appointments will now be required for many tasks completed at dozens of driver facilities in Illinois as the Secretary of State's office looks to shorten lines and wait times.

"Customers will save time by skipping the line,” Giannoulias said in a previous news release. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services.

The Skip-the-Line program took effect on Friday at 44 DMV locations in the state.

Here's what to know:

What will you need an appointment for at Illinois driver facilities?

The change applies to the state's busiest DMVs for those seeking certain services, such as taking an in-car driving test or obtaining a REAL ID or driver's license.

However, those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title, registration and license plate sticker renewal do not need to make an appointment.

Where will you need an appointment?

Only one Chicago-area facility, the location at State and Randolph in the Loop, will continue to permit walk-ins.

The following DMVs will be appointment-only, with their days of operation visible in the right-hand column:

Facility                                    Address                                                          Days of Operation      

Chicago:

Chicago North                         5401 N. Elston Ave.                                         Mon-Sat

Chicago South                         9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive         Mon-Sat

Chicago West                          5301 W. Lexington St.                                     Mon-Fri

Diversey Express                    4642 W. Diversey Ave.                                    Mon-Fri

Suburbs:

Aurora                                     339 E. Indian Trail                                           Mon-Fri

Bridgeview                              7358 W. 87th St.                                              Mon-Fri

Chicago Heights                      570 W. 209th St.                                             Mon-Fri

Deerfield                                  405 Lake Cook Road                                      Mon-Sat

Des Plaines                             1470 Lee St.                                                    Mon-Fri

Elgin                                        595 S. State                                                     Mon-Fri

Joliet                                        201 S. Joyce Road                                          Mon-Fri

Lake Zurich                             951 S. Rand Road                                            Mon-Fri

Lockport                                  1029 - 31 East 9th St.                                       Mon-Fri

Lombard                                  837 S. Westmore B27                                      Mon-Sat

Melrose Park                           1903 N. Mannheim Road                                 Mon-Fri

Midlothian                                14434 S. Pulaski                                              Mon-Sat

Naperville                                931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161                                 Mon-Sat

Orland Township                     14807 S. Ravinia Ave.                                      Mon-Fri (4:30p close)

Plano                                       236 Mitchell Drive                                            Mon-Fri

Schaumburg                            1227 E. Golf Road                                           Mon-Sat

St. Charles                              3851 E. Main St.                                               Mon-Fri

Waukegan                               617 S. Green Bay Road                                   Mon-Fri

*West Chicago (CDL only)       721 Kress Road                                               Mon-Sat

Woodstock                              428 S. Eastwood Drive                                     Mon-Fri

Central/Downstate:

Belleville                                  400 W. Main St.                                               Mon-Fri

Belvidere                                 425 W. Southtowne Drive                                Mon-Fri

Bethalto                                   20 Terminal Drive, Ste. 103, East Alton           Mon-Fri

Bloomington                            1510 W. Market St.                                          Mon-Sat

*Bradley                                   111 Village Square Shopping Plaza                Mon-Fri

Champaign                              2012 Round Barn Road                                  Mon-Sat

Decatur                                   3149 N. Woodford St.                                      Mon-Fri

DeKalb                                    1360 Oakwood St.                                           Mon-Fri

Edwardsville                            1502A Troy Road                                            Mon-Fri

Galesburg                               1066 E. Losey St.                                            Mon-Fri

Granite City                             1810 Edison Ave.                                            Mon-Sat

*Marion                                    1905 Rendleman St.                                       Mon-Sat

*Moline/Silvis                           2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10                                     Mon-Sat

Morris                                      425 E. Route 6                                                Mon-Fri

Pekin                                       200 S. Second St.                                           Mon-Fri

*Peoria                                    3311 N. Sterling Ave.                                       Mon-Sat

*Quincy                                    2512 Locust St.                                               Mon-Fri

Rockford Central                      3720 E. State St.                                            Mon-Sat

*Springfield Wabash                1650 Wabash Ave.                                          Mon-Sat

Tilton                                       #5 Southgate Drive                                          Mon-Fri

What don't you need an appointment for?

While you'll be able to complete certain tasks in-person if you make an appointment, many actually can be performed without going anywhere at all.

Drivers are urged to take advantage of the Secretary of State's office's online services, which include renewing your driver's license or ID card and your license plate sticker without leaving home. It's important to note, though, that if you're trying to obtain a REAL ID, you won't be able to complete the process online and will have to schedule an appointment.

How can you schedule an appointment?

To schedule an appointment, residents may visit ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649.

What other changes should you know?

The Skip-the-Line program also extends hours of operation at all DMVs. Starting Sept. 1, facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A total of 16 DMVs will also serve drivers from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Illinois
