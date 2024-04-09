Antisemitic flyers found in Lincoln Park, North Side City Council member says

Antisemitic flyers, some targeting the Anti-Defamation League, were found Monday morning in Lincoln Park, according to Ald. Timmy Knudsen.

In an email to 43rd Ward residents, Knudsen wrote his office was notified of an “antisemitic flyer that was spread in central Lincoln Park, some of which were placed in bags including a substance with the appearance of rat poison.”

The flyer, which was folded in the clear bags, attacked the Anti-Defamation League and included a website linked to the Goyim Defense League, which the ADL described as a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.”

In February, the group also distributed antisemitic flyers that were found on car windshields in Bucktown.

Knudsen wrote that he reached out to the Anti-Defamation League, as some of the flyers contained their logo.

“We are aware and disgusted by the antisemitic flyers, some referencing ADL, that have been found in Lincoln Park,” said David Goldenberg, ADL Midwest regional director. “We are concerned by an apparent escalation from previous flyering and the presence of an unknown substance in the bags. We have spoken with CPD and thank Alderman Knudsen for his strong condemnation.”

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, shared the discovery of the flyers in an X post, calling it “an egregious act of hate.”

Our office was informed this morning of a barrage of antisemitic flyers circulating in Lincoln Park. The flyers were found in ziplock bags containing a substance that resembles rat poison. CPD is investigating this incident, and an official police report was filed. — Senator Sara Feigenholtz (@SenatorSara6) April 8, 2024

“As a member of the Jewish community and a proud Chicagoan, I will not back down in the face of rising antisemitism and hatred in our city,” she said in her post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

About 8:30 a.m., nine clear plastic bags containing a flyer and an unknown substance were discovered on various vehicles and in doorways in the 500 block of West Grant Place, according to Chicago police.

About half an hour later, another 75 clear bags with flyers and an unknown substance were found in the 500 block of West Belden Avenue, police said.

A spokesperson with the police department wouldn’t confirm the message on the flyers.

“To the people who are spreading these flyers, I have a clear message: you are committing acts of hate,” Knudsen wrote in the email. “Your threats against the Jewish community are repulsive, and vile, and will not be tolerated in our community.”

Monday’s incident is the latest in a string of antisemitic messages found in Lincoln Park this year.

In early February, “signage and flyers” with antisemitic messages were found on multiple parked vehicles in the 2100-2200 block of North Magnolia Avenue, police said.

Separately, sometime between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3, police received reports of 40 to 50 flyers posted on parked vehicles in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of North Magnolia Avenue, officials said.

“To the Jewish community in the 43rd Ward and Chicago: I will continue to stand by your side in the face of antisemitism and dangerous acts of incitement as we saw today,” Knudsen wrote.

“While whoever is spreading these messages is seeking to spread hate and fear, know that my office and our governing partners are committed to ensuring that Chicago remains a place where everyone is celebrated, included, and safe.”

“Unfortunately, Lincoln Park residents have been targeted with antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda over the last few months,” Goldenberg said. “Enough is enough.”