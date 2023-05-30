Anthony ‘Spice' Adams Recalls Being Cut From Chicago Bears Roster

'Spice' Adams recalls brutal phone call from Lovie Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nine year NFL veteran turned social media star, Anthony "Spice" Adams, recalled the brutal moment he was released by the Chicago Bears in the 2012 offseason.

Saturday on Tyreek Hill’s podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” Adams said he was at Disneyland with his family when he received a phone call from former Bears head coach Lovie Smith.

“Coach Lovie Smith called me like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna let you go,’” Adams said. “I’m like, ‘Where are we going?’”

“I’m like, ‘Dang, they’re thinking about putting the defense in all the way in February? This is respect,’” he joked.

According to Adams, Smith gave him the typical fluffed up coach-speak to explain the roster decision.

“They give you the coach talk, ‘Well, you know, we got a lot of younger guys, and we want to give them some looks and it’s only so many spots,’” he said. “Instead of just being like ‘Yo, man, you slow, bro.’”

The comedian made it clear he would have appreciated a more honest explanation.

“If I suck, just be like, 'Hey, bro, your numbers are declining. We ain’t got time for that.’”

Adams played five seasons with the Bears before retiring in 2013.

