Andy Avalos to Get Dunked on Live TV For Virtual Chicago Polar Plunge

Watch Andy Avalos get dunked live on NBC 5 News Today on Thursday morning on NBC 5 and in the player above.

Meteorologist Andy Avalos is taking the plunge LIVE Thursday morning on NBC 5 News Today to benefit Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities programs.

Instead of plunging into Lake Michigan's icy waters, Andy will mount a dunk tank on live TV to benefit this year's virtual 2021 Chicago Polar Plunge.

"If you recall last year I took the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Chicago," Andy wrote on Facebook. "Well I'm at it again this year, but the difference is I'm going to get dunked live on the air Thursday morning. Tune in and please donate if you can."

Andy's Chicago Polar Plunge is live and ready for donations!

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tune into NBC 5 News Today Thursday morning in the 6 a.m. hour to see Andy get dunked.

The 2021 Chicago Polar Plunge, which usually sets up at North Avenue Beach, took the annual charitable event virtual this year during the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged participants to safely take the plunge on their own.

"We know how creative our supporters can be," organizers said. "We’ve seen your costumes and can only imagine what you will come up with for your virtual plunges! Jump in a pile of snow, run through your sprinklers, jump into a pool, the ideas are endless!"

For more information on the event and how you can take part, click here! For NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago's joint fundraising page, click here!