Amtrak Train From Chicago Derails En Route to Seattle

Photos posted on social media showed multiple rail cars tipped over.

An Amtrak train that originated in Chicago derailed in north central Montana Saturday evening on the way its final destination in Seattle, according to the transit agency.

Five cars on Empire Builder Train 7/27 derailed at approximately 5 p.m., near the town of Joplin, an Amtrak spokesperson said. A total 147 passengers and 13 crew members were on board. Injuries were reported, but additional information about the number of those hurt and the severity of injuries wasn't immediately available.

Amtrak was working with local authorities to transport the injured and safely evacuate the remaining passengers, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

