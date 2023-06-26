Amtrak schedule changes with higher-speed Chicago to St. Louis trains take effect Monday

Amtrak Lincoln Service schedule changes go into effect Monday as trains between Chicago and St. Louis will now be able to travel on speeds of up to 110 miles per hour, officials say.

The changes, part of a High-Speed Rail project touted by Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, means that passengers will see their travel time reduced by as much as 30 minutes. As a result, some scheduled departure and arrival times may have changed.

"Today marks a momentous occasion as we come together to celebrate the successful implementation of the Chicago to St. Louis high-speed rail project—a vision that has been close to my heart and a top priority throughout my tenure as a U.S. Senator,” Durbin said in a release. "I eagerly anticipate my first journey on this faster train," Durbin continued, "a testament to the advancements we've made in enhancing connectivity, reducing travel times, and improving the overall passenger experience."

The line, which runs between Chicago and St. Louis daily and stops in Summit, Joliet, Pontiac, Bloomington-Normal, Lincoln, Springfield and Alton, previously topped out at 90 mph. According to a press release from Amtrak, maximum speeds of 110 mph will be in effect through most of the corridor between Chicago and St. Louis, with top speeds largely being reached between stations in Joliet and Alton.

The project, which carried a price tag of nearly $2 billion, was completed in 2018, but has undergone several years of test runs, according to officials.

More information on schedules can be found here.