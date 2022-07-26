Amber Alert Issued After 3-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Maywood

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon in Illinois after police in Maywood said a 3-year-old girl was abducted during a DCFS visitation session with her mother in the western Chicago suburb.

Soon after the alert was issued, police said they were no longer looking for the vehicle, though the child remained missing.

"The 2021 Honda Insight with Illinois license plate CQ69619 is no longer determined to have been associated with the amber alert at this time. At this time the suspect and child are still missing," police said in an updated alert.

Police are looking for Kyaira Montgomery, a Black female, who stands 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. Police said Kyaira was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during the visitation with the suspect, her mother Shaina K. Davis, a 31-year-old female, who police said is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds.

Kyaira was taken just before 10 a.m. from 1701 South 1st Ave. in Maywood, police said. She is listed as a protected party from her mother in an Active Order of Protection, according to police.

"DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female," the Amber Alert read.