Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 1- and 2-Year-Old Girls From Milwaukee

Police in Wisconsin issued a statewide Amber Alert Sunday for 1- and 2-year-old sisters who were believed to have been abducted by their father, authorities said.

Winter Harbour, 2, and Safari Harbour, 1, were last seen on North 13th Street in Milwaukee.

Darrell Harbour, 36, the girls' father, injured their mother before taking both girls and fleeing in a vehicle, police stated.

Darrell Harbour was said to be driving a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala with license plate number AHA-8816. He was believed to be armed.

Anyone with information about the children or suspect was urged to call police at 414-935-7401.

