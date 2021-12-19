UPDATE: Girl Found After Being Abducted During Carjacking at Dolton Gas Station

Police say that a 1-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking at a suburban gas station has been found safe late Sunday night.

According to police in Dolton, 1-year-old Carleigh Mackey was found sleeping inside the missing vehicle near the intersection of 156th and Langley in South Holland late Sunday night.

Mackey was examined by paramedics as a precaution after she was found.

The suspected carjacker remains at-large.

Mackey was inside of a vehicle at the Food for Less gas station in the 1000 block of Sibley Boulevard at approximately 8:19 p.m. Sunday when a black SUV pulled up alongside the white BMW SUV as it sat at a gas pump.

A man got out of the black SUV and got into the running white SUV, and both vehicles fled the scene, driving west on Sibley from the gas station.

An investigation remains underway.