Amber Alert Issued For 1-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl last seen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to Wisconsin officials, 1-year-old Khennedy Parker was last seen wearing only diaper near the 2400 block of 50th Street in Milwaukee.

Khennedy is described as having black hair, brown eyes and a scar above her right eyebrow, and was last seen with Khijuan Parker, 29. According to officials, Parker was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Milwaukee police note that Parker's mode of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive rimes Division at 414-935-7405.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information.