Thieves Smash Windows, Steal Items From 30 Vehicles in Suburban Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot

Thieves broke into more than two dozen vehicles in the parking lot of a suburban Amazon warehouse Sunday morning.

According to Joliet police, the incidents occurred at the Amazon facility in the 200 block of Emerald Drive during the overnight hours between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the windows of at least 30 vehicles were shattered, and that many of the victims reported that items had been stolen from inside their cars while they were working inside the facility.

Authorities are still working to identify any suspects that were involved in the break-ins.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3240, or to call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.