Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park

It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park.

The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday market and more, according to its website. Once inside, you'll stroll through different themed worlds and may even encounter "Zing" and "Sparky" - the characters from the Amaze storybook.

Every two hours visitors will be able see the Amaze Stage Show, featuring a live singer, dancing, and of course, "Zing" and "Sparky!" Afterward, you can head over to the toyporium and candy store to pick out some treats or the perfect souvenir.

Photos: Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season

And while some parts may be geared toward children, everyone is encouraged to come out - no matter your age.

For an extra cost you and your family or friends can go tubing down "Zing's Thrill Hill" or hop onboard the Arctic Express train.

The festival is open on select days, which are listed below, from 4 to 10 p.m.

November: 18-20, 23, 25-27 & 30

December: 1-4, 7-11, 14-24 & 26-31

January: 1-8