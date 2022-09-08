Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet

Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials.

The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing lanes on eastbound I-80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street. The ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound I-80 will also be closed.

According to IDOT, westbound I-80 will be unaffected and one lane of eastbound I-80 will remain open at all times. Taking an alternate route to avoid increased traffic is highly encouraged.

Heavy and wide trucks, which make approximately a quarter of I-80's daily vehicle traffic, are encouraged to use other interstate highways due to local streets being unable to accommodate large vehicles.

The ramp and all lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. With weather permitting, lane and ramp closures will continue from 10 p.m. Thursdays to 5 a.m. Mondays for the next eight consecutive weekends.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is also closed for reconstruction, with a planned reopening in late fall. The detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access Richards Street.

The work is part of a $41.7 million project to replace bridges on I-80 in Will County, as well as widening eastbound I-80 from Gardner Street to Rowell Avenue. Similar work is anticipated in the westbound direction following the completion of the current project.