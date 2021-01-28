Alleged Bank Robber Captured After Handing Teller His State ID: Criminal Complaint

A man allegedly trying to rob a Chicago bank was captured after authorities say the teller asked him for his ID - which he provided.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Chicago, just before noon Wednesday, Edner Flores walked into the PNC Bank branch in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and handed the teller a note stating he was "armed" and wanted $10,000, "no die [sic] packs."

The teller activated the silent alarm and tried to stall Flores by handing him a blue withdrawal slip, according to the complaint.

Flores allegedly wrote $10,000 on the slip and handed it back, at which point the teller asked for his ATM card. Instead, Flores handed over his temporary state identification card from the Illinois Secretary of State's office, the complaint states.

Law enforcement arrived while Flores was still at the window. A Chicago police report indicated Flores was taken into custody at the scene and a knife was recovered from his jacket pocket.

The complaint states Flores ultimately confessed to the robbery attempt. It was not immediately clear if Flores has an attorney.