Aldi, Costco, USPS and More: What's open and closed for the Fourth of July holiday

Many will be off work for The Fourth of July holiday, but with that, also comes the question: what's open and what's closed?

The Fourth of July is one of 11 annual federal holidays.

But while some stores may have reduced hours or close completely for Independence Day, but many will remain open.

Here's a list:

What's closed for the Fourth of July?

Banks: Most banks will be closed, but ATMs and some services may remain available.

USPS: Post offices will be closed on July 4 and there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service available for the holiday.

FedEx: FedEx offices will see modified hours and some locations will close for the holiday. No pickup or delivery services will be offered.

UPS: There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and store locations will be closed. UPS Express Critical service is available, however.

Stock market: The stock market will be closed for the holiday.

Costco: All U.S. warehouses are closed for the holiday.

What's open on the Fourth of July?

Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.

Retail stores

Ace Hardware

Apple - Majority of stores will close early

Barnes and Noble

Best Buy - Most stores are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Lots - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burlington

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

IKEA - Closing at 6 p.m.

JOANN - Closing at 7 p.m.

JcPenney - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's - Most stores close at 7 p.m.

Marshalls

Michaels - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menards - Most stores close at 8 p.m.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Petco - Most locations close at 7 or 8 p.m.

PetSmart - Stores open at 9 a.m.

Sephora

Staples

The Home Depot - Stores close early at 8 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

Ulta - Closing early at 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Aldi - Open until 4 p.m. in most cases

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market - Hours vary by location

Cermak Fresh Market

Food 4 Less

Jewel-Osco

Kroger

Mariano's

Meijer

Sam's Club - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tony's Fresh Market - 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart

Convenience stores and pharmacies