Alcohol Likely a Factor in Crash That Seriously Injured Man, Lake County Sheriff Says

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 35-year-old man early Saturday in unincorporated Waukegan, authorities said.

The collision was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound on West Crescent Avenue.

When approaching Adelphi Avenue, the driver, for unknown reason, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and drove into a ditch on the north side of the roadway, authorities said. The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time and was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He was found approximately 30 feet away.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver will likely be paralyzed from the waist down, police stated.