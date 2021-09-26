Aggravated Assaults Reported at Multiple Northwestern University Fraternity Houses

Northwestern University has launched investigations into multiple aggravated assault reports in which individuals alleged they were drugged without consent at on-campus fraternity houses, the university said in a statement.

Initially, on Friday, Northwestern said it received separate reports in which people alleged they were drugged without consent while at a gathering at 5854 Lincoln St.

Then, on Saturday, an individual told school officials they were drugged without consent at a gathering the night prior at 2325 Sheridan Rd.

According to Northwestern, university officials continue to investigate all of the reports that have been received in the past few days.

Following the allegations, Northwestern announced there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

"The University has been in communication with IFC leadership, who understand the seriousness of these reports and the importance of the investigations," the school said in a statement Saturday. "Earlier today, the IFC unanimously passed a resolution outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the University’s decision, and communicated to the University that they are instituting a ban on all social activities inclusive of recruitment events during this time frame.

Anyone with information regarding any of the aggravated assault reports is advised to call Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.